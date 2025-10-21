Girgensons (undisclosed) participated in Tuesday's practice and could make his season debut soon, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Tam[a Bay hopes to have Girgensons back in the lineup for Saturday's game against Anaheim or Sunday's matchup versus Vegas. Still, he remains on injured reserve for now and will miss his seventh straight game against Chicago on Thursday. The 31-year-old forward had two goals, six points, 83 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and 174 hits across 82 games during the 2024-25 regular season.