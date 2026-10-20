Keller scored a goal on one shot and added a power-play assist in Monday's 5-4 win over the Penguins.

Keller scored his fourth goal of the season with a backhander to even things up at one goal apiece in the first period, and he'd later assist on the would-be winning goal in the early stages of the third frame. This was Keller's fifth multi-point effort of the season, and he's been a key contributor for Utah on offense with a co-team-high 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 10 games, matching Nick Schmaltz in that output.