Ingram (personal) was cleared to return to on-ice activities by the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Wednesday, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Ingram has completed his stint in the program, which began in March. He missed the last 19 games of 2024-25 for Utah after posting a 9-8-4 record, 3.27 GAA and .882 save percentage over 22 contests. Ingram will be in competition with Vitek Vanecek for the backup job during the Mammoth's training camp, though Karel Vejmelka is likely cemented in the starting role.