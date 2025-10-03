Head coach Andre Tourigny said Friday that But is dealing with an illness, Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports reports.

But didn't participate in Friday's practice session, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Saturday's preseason finale against San Jose. The exact nature of his illness isn't yet clear, but regardless of whether he plays Saturday, it wouldn't be surprising to see him in the mix to return for Thursday's Opening Night matchup against Colorado.