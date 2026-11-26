Vejmelka stopped 22 of 25 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Wild.

Vejmelka was able to step up in a tough matchup, doing just enough to fend off the Wild. This snapped his six-game losing streak, though he has allowed at least three goals in nine of his last 10 outings. The 30-year-old netminder is now 7-7-2 with a 3.14 GAA and an .870 save percentage over 17 games. He'll need to string together some wins to claw back playing time from Sebastian Cossa, who has done well lately. Both goalies should make a start over the weekend, as the Mammoth finish their road trip with a back-to-back featuring games in Nashville on Friday and in Dallas on Saturday.