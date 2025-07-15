Mammoth's Michael Carcone: Back with Utah
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carcone inked a one-year contract with Utah on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Carcone appeared in 53 games last campaign, notching seven goals, 19 points, 75 shots on net and a minus-7 rating. The Ontario native was a periodic healthy scratch in 2024-25, so he'll probably have to contend with Liam O'Brien for a spot in the bottom six at times this coming season.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Michael Carcone: Adds insurance tally•
-
Hockey Club's Michael Carcone: Adds another helper•
-
Hockey Club's Michael Carcone: Assist streak at three games•
-
Hockey Club's Michael Carcone: Assists in consecutive games•
-
Hockey Club's Michael Carcone: Picks up helper in loss•
-
Hockey Club's Michael Carcone: Sparks comeback push•