Carcone scored a power-play goal in Monday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

Carcone found the back of the net for the first time since March 7, and his goal gave the Mammoth a 5-2 lead late in the third period. The 29-year-old might hold a middle-six role in the Mammoth's lineup, but he's finding ways to be productive. He has 14 goals on the season, and three of those have come in his last seven appearances -- a stretch in which he's racked up five points (three goals, two assists), 14 shots and 21 hits.