Mammoth's Michael Carcone: Under the weather
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carcone (illness) won't play Wednesday versus the Avalanche.
Carcone will miss at least one game coming out of the Olympic break. He put up four points over seven contests prior to the break. The 29-year-old forward will try to be healthy for Friday's game versus the Wild.
