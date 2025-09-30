Maatta (undisclosed) was a full participant in Monday's practice, according to Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports.

While Maatta won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's preseason game against the Kings, he will be an option to play before the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign. He accounted for two goals, 16 assists, 70 shots on net, 117 blocked shots and 22 hits across 70 regular-season games in 2024-25.