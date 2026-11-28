Maatta(upper body) is expected to travel with Minnesota during the team's upcoming three-game road trip, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Maatta resumed skating Saturday, which is a solid indication that the 32-year-old blueliner is nearing a return. Prior to missing the team's last six games with an upper-body injury, he compiled a goal, six points, a plus-11 rating, 10 shots on net and 31 blocked shots over 18 appearances this season. He'll have a chance to return during the upcoming three-game road trip, with his first opportunity being Sunday's clash against the Blackhawks.