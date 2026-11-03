Cossa will patrol the road crease in Tuesday's clash against the Maple Leafs, per Mark Masters of TSN.

Cossa picked up his second consecutive win in Thursday's clash, as he anchored the Mammoth to an overtime victory against the Penguins. Overall, the 23-year-old backstop has a 3-1-0 record, a 3.20 GAA and an .855 save percentage across five appearances. While he's been inconsistent despite earning a win in the majority of his appearances thus far, Cossa remains a solid stash in deep dynasty leagues given his potential to earn a true timeshare in Utah's crease. He'll face off against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, who rank 4th in the NHL with 3.75 goals per game this season.