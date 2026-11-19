Cossa stopped 30 of 31 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

In a Winter Classic preview, Cossa put in a good showing and got the win in a contentious game. The 23-year-old netminder has won three of his last five starts, though he has allowed 16 goals on 156 shots in that span. Cossa is up to 5-2-1 with a 3.23 GAA and an .879 save percentage over nine outings this season. Karel Vejmelka still sees plenty of work, but Cossa's decent play has allowed him to avoid sitting around in the backup spot for too long. The Mammoth are set to host the Ducks on Saturday.