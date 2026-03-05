default-cbs-image
Vanecek was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports, indicating that he'll draw the road start against Philadelphia.

Vanecek has seen minimal playing time recently, and Thursday's start will be just his third since the start of the calendar year. The Flyers rank 23rd in the NHL with 2.85 goals per game this season.

