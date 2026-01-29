Stolarz will get the starting nod for Thursday's road clash with Seattle, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

In his first game back from a long-term, upper-body injury, Stolarz gave up five goals on 30 shots (.833 save percentage). It was a less-than-stellar performance, but getting the netminder some work before the Olympic break certainly makes sense. Especially considering the Leafs head into a back-to-back versus Calgary and Edmonton on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, so Stolarz figures to get one of those games as well.