Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: In goal versus Kraken
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stolarz will get the starting nod for Thursday's road clash with Seattle, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.
In his first game back from a long-term, upper-body injury, Stolarz gave up five goals on 30 shots (.833 save percentage). It was a less-than-stellar performance, but getting the netminder some work before the Olympic break certainly makes sense. Especially considering the Leafs head into a back-to-back versus Calgary and Edmonton on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, so Stolarz figures to get one of those games as well.
