Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Moves to IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stolarz (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Stolarz will miss at least the next two games, starting with Saturday's road game versus Chicago, after landing on the IR list. He is day-to-day, but it's unclear when he will be ready to return. The 31-year-old netminder has a 6-5-1 record with a 3.51 GAA and an .884 save percentage through 13 appearances this season. Joseph Woll and Dennis Hildeby could share starts until Stolarz is available to resume playing.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Labeled day-to-day•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Hurt in first period Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Set to start in Boston•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Pulled after giving up four goalss•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Nabs sixth win•