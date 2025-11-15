Stolarz (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Stolarz will miss at least the next two games, starting with Saturday's road game versus Chicago, after landing on the IR list. He is day-to-day, but it's unclear when he will be ready to return. The 31-year-old netminder has a 6-5-1 record with a 3.51 GAA and an .884 save percentage through 13 appearances this season. Joseph Woll and Dennis Hildeby could share starts until Stolarz is available to resume playing.