Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Perfect in relief against Senators
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stolarz stopped all 12 shots he faced in relief Saturday in a 5-2 loss to Ottawa. He entered the game with 3:54 remaining in the second period.
Joseph Woll allowed five goals on 28 shots before being pulled. Stolarz gave up four goals on Wednesday in a loss to the Lightning. The Leafs have lost three consecutive games, and the team has struggled to get the puck out of their own zone. That puts a lot of pressure on whomever is in net. Exercise caution as the blue and white scuffles. Stolarz is steady, but few goalies can do it all.
