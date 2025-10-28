Stolarz is slated to get the home start against the Flames on Tuesday, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.

Stolarz has dropped three consecutive outings, as he's 0-2-1 with a 4.37 GAA and an .859 save percentage during that stretch. Even though the Flames potted five goals in their last game against a struggling Rangers club Sunday, Stolarz will have a chance to rebound Tuesday, as Calgary sits last in the NHL with 2.00 goals per game in 2025-26.