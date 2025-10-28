Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Scheduled to start Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stolarz is slated to get the home start against the Flames on Tuesday, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.
Stolarz has dropped three consecutive outings, as he's 0-2-1 with a 4.37 GAA and an .859 save percentage during that stretch. Even though the Flames potted five goals in their last game against a struggling Rangers club Sunday, Stolarz will have a chance to rebound Tuesday, as Calgary sits last in the NHL with 2.00 goals per game in 2025-26.
