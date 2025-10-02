Stolarz will defend the home crease during Thursday's preseason game against the Red Wings, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Stolarz also started Saturday's preseason matchup against Montreal, but he's expected to play the full game Thursday in what will likely be his final appearance before the start of the regular season. He made 34 regular-season appearances last year and went 21-8-3 with a 2.14 GAA and .926 save percentage while splitting playing time with Joseph Woll (personal). If Woll remains away from the team to begin the 2025-26 campaign, Stolarz will likely see an uptick in playing time.