Matthews scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two hits in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

It was Matthews' first power-play point of the season. He hasn't exactly been quiet so far, earning five goals and two assists over the first eight games of the season, and he's been over 20 minutes of ice time in each contest. That kind of workload, combined with a total of 34 shots (4.25 per game), is a recipe for extended success on offense. Matthews has added seven hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating and will remain a high-end source of offense throughout 2025-26.