Matthews scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime win over Winnipeg on Saturday.

Matthews has six points (three goals, three assists) in his past five games. He has amassed 17 points, including 10 goals, in 11 appearances since Christmas. Matthews has fired 47 shots in that span in a return to form for the 28-year-old sniper.

