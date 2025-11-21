Per Mark Masters of TSN, Matthews (lower body) is doubtful to play Saturday in Montreal, according to head coach Craig Berube.

Berube said Friday that Matthews has been practicing, but his availability for Saturday's tilt is doubtful. Matthews has already missed the last four games and the Maple Leafs will look to Wednesday's game in Columbus as a possibility to get Matthews back into the lineup. Matthews has nine goals and five helpers in 17 games this season.