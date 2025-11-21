Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Doubtful for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Per Mark Masters of TSN, Matthews (lower body) is doubtful to play Saturday in Montreal, according to head coach Craig Berube.
Berube said Friday that Matthews has been practicing, but his availability for Saturday's tilt is doubtful. Matthews has already missed the last four games and the Maple Leafs will look to Wednesday's game in Columbus as a possibility to get Matthews back into the lineup. Matthews has nine goals and five helpers in 17 games this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Targeting Saturday return•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Out a couple of games•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Injured Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Scores, assists Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Tallies in Wednesday's win•