Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: First multi-pointer in seven games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matthews had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Chicago.
Matthews tied the game 2-2 with a power-play snipe at 16:51 of the third period. He picked up the puck behind the net and wheeled out, ripping a shot over Spencer Knight's glove from the below the right hashmarks. It was Matthews first multi-point game in seven games. Overall, he has 14 goals, nine assists and 102 shots in 27 games this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Pace finally quickening•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Pots empty-netter•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Four-game, five-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: First goal since return from injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: First point since return•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Returning to action Wednesday•