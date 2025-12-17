Matthews had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Chicago.

Matthews tied the game 2-2 with a power-play snipe at 16:51 of the third period. He picked up the puck behind the net and wheeled out, ripping a shot over Spencer Knight's glove from the below the right hashmarks. It was Matthews first multi-point game in seven games. Overall, he has 14 goals, nine assists and 102 shots in 27 games this season.