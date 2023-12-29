Matthews picked up an assist Wednesday night in a 4-2 loss to Ottawa.

The helper extended his point streak to four games and seven points (five goals, two assists). Matthews has put up points in his last eight games (11 goals, five assists), and he has 13 goals and seven assists in his last 11 games. With his recent goal run, Matthews has 28 on the season (31 games) and is flirting with 50-in-50. The last player to accomplish that feat was Brett Hull in 1990-91.