Matthews scored a goal Saturday in a 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.
Matthews' goal extended his point streak to five games (one goal, seven assists). The goal was his 21st of the season, but more impressively, it was his 389th NHL goal (603 games). That moves him into a tie with Leafs' great, Darryl Sittler (844 games), for second all-time in franchise history. Mats Sundin leads the Leafs all-time with 420 (981 games).
