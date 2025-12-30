Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Game-time call against Devils
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matthews will be a game-time decision against the Devils on Tuesday due to a lower-body injury.
Matthews sustained the injury while blocking a shot in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to Detroit. William Nylander (lower body) is not expected to play Tuesday, so the Leafs may be without two of their most prolific offensive weapons for this fast-paced matchup. If Matthews ends up being unavailable, John Tavares will most likely center the No. 1 line.
