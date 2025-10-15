Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Gets two goals including winner
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matthews scored twice Tuesday in a 7-4 win over Nashville.
Matthews pushed the winner past Justus Annunen at 10:42 of the third period. He took a pass on a give-and-go with Matthew Knies and scored from the below the right hash marks past the goalie's outstretched pad. His second went into an empty net. Matthews has 64 game-winning goals, passing Dave Keon for second in Maple Leafs history. Mats Sundin is first with 79.
