Matthews (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Bruins.

Matthews left the game after a hit by Nikita Zadorov. The 28-year-old Matthews' absence is a big concern for a Maple Leafs team that has won just twice in its first five games in November. It's unclear if Matthews will be able to suit up Thursday versus the Kings.

