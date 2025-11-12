Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Injured Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matthews (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Bruins.
Matthews left the game after a hit by Nikita Zadorov. The 28-year-old Matthews' absence is a big concern for a Maple Leafs team that has won just twice in its first five games in November. It's unclear if Matthews will be able to suit up Thursday versus the Kings.
