Matthews scored two goals on a game-high seven shots on net while adding four blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Nashville.

The Leafs couldn't solve Juuse Saros over the first two periods, but Matthews finally woke his team up by banging home a one-timer from in close just 31 seconds into the final frame. The 27-year-old then struck again less than two minutes later, deking both Gustav Nyquist and Saros out of their skates to give Toronto its first lead of the game. It was Matthews' first multi-goal performance of 2024-25, and through 16 appearances he's racked up eight goals and 16 points -- including three goals and five points in three contests since returning from an upper-body injury.