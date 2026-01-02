Matthews (lower body) scored three goals and added an assist in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Jets.

It was Matthews' 14th NHL hat trick. His third goal stood as the winner; it was his 419th regular-season snipe in the NHL, which puts him one goal from tying Mats Sundin for the most in franchise history. Matthews is on a personal three-game point streak (interrupted by injury) that includes four goals, four assists and 19 shots. He suddenly seems inspired, and that's the best gift that his managers received this holiday season.