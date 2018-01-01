Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Nets two goals in losing effort

Matthews scored his 16th and 17th goals of the season Sunday against Vegas, but lost 6-3.

After missing six games, Matthews has returned without missing a beat, scoring four goals in four games. Defensively, the Leafs weren't very good, but Matthews' line managed to finish the game with a positive plus-minus. Injuries have hurt his production a little this season, but he's still on pace to score 40 goals this season. If he accomplishes that feat, he'll be the first player since Alex Ovechkin to notch back-to-back 40-goal seasons in their first two seasons in the NHL.