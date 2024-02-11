Matthews scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-3 loss to the Senators on Saturday.

The goal was Matthew's NHL-leading 42nd goal. It was a sharp-angled shot on a delayed penalty that extended his point streak to nine games and 15 points (nine goals, six assists). Mitchell Marner set him up, and the two combined on two goals. Matthews and Marner tied a franchise record Saturday. They factored into the same goal for the 208th and 209th time, which tied Lanny McDonald and Darryl Sittler for the most by two teammates in Maple Leafs history.