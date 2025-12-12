Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Pace finally quickening
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matthews scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sharks.
Matthews made it 2-0 at 14:32 of the second period when he one-timed a cross-ice pass from William Nylander below the right circle. It ended a streak of 0-for-12 and 2-for-28 for the Maple Leafs with the man advantage. Matthews has a goal in each of his last two games and three in his last four (20 shots). He's been held off the scoresheet just once in his last seven games (four goals, three assists; 31 shots).
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Pots empty-netter•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Four-game, five-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: First goal since return from injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: First point since return•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Returning to action Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Trending in right direction•