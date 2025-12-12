Matthews scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Matthews made it 2-0 at 14:32 of the second period when he one-timed a cross-ice pass from William Nylander below the right circle. It ended a streak of 0-for-12 and 2-for-28 for the Maple Leafs with the man advantage. Matthews has a goal in each of his last two games and three in his last four (20 shots). He's been held off the scoresheet just once in his last seven games (four goals, three assists; 31 shots).