Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Remains productive in OT win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matthews scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 2-1 overtime victory over the Rangers.
Matthews and William Nylander broke away on a 2-on-1 early in the overtime frame, and Matthews tapped the winner past Igor Shesterkin. Matthews is starting to pick up the pace with four goals, one assist and 22 shots in five games this season. He has also used his body well with three blocks in each of the Leafs' five games so far. Matthews' overtime goal tied Mats Sundin for the most overtime goals (14) in franchise history. He has four points (three goals, one assist) during a three-game point streak.
