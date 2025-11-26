Matthews (lower body) is good to go for Wednesday's game against Columbus, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Matthews missed the last five games due to his lower-body injury, but he was trending in the right direction ahead of Wednesday's matchup and will officially be cleared to suit up. He's recorded nine goals, five assists, 31 blocked shots, 13 hits and six PIM while averaging 21:15 of ice time over 17 appearances this season.