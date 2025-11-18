Matthews (lower body) is doubtful to suit up versus the Blue Jackets on Thursday after general manager Brad Treliving told reporters, "I would suspect Thursday's probably not a possibility ... I don't anticipate too, too long," Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Based on Treveling's comments, Matthews looks poised to return in time to face the Canadiens on Saturday, though he hasn't been officially given the all-clear. In his 17 outings this year, the world-class center has racked up nine goals and five helpers, but has managed just two power-play points. Matthews will reclaim his spot on the No. 1 power-play and top line as soon as he is ready to play.