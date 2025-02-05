Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Matthews put up a trio of assists Tuesday in a 6-3 win over the Flames.

They came in his 600th NHL game. Matthews has the most points by a Toronto player through their first 600 games with 692 points (388 goals, 304 assists). He has five assists in his last two games, and he's pushed his season point total to 43, including 20 goals, in 38 games.

More News