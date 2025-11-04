Matthews scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 4-3 win over Pittsburgh.

The Leafs captain sparked a comeback from a 3-0 deficit early in the third period, as he took a blue line-to-blue line feed from Jake McCabe and then went five-hole on Tristan Jarry. Matthews has had a bit of a sluggish start to the season, but he's found the back of the net in back-to-back games and has seven goals and 11 points through 13 contests.