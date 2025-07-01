Groulx has signed a two-year, $1.625 million contract with the Maple Leafs, the team announced Tuesday.

Groulx has a little bit of NHL experience, but none since the 2023-24 season when he was with the Ducks. For his career, the 25-year-old has one goal and four assists in 65 NHL regular-season games. He will likely start this coming season in the minors.