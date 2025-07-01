Maple Leafs' Benoit-Olivier Groulx: Set to join Toronto
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Groulx has signed a two-year, $1.625 million contract with the Maple Leafs, the team announced Tuesday.
Groulx has a little bit of NHL experience, but none since the 2023-24 season when he was with the Ducks. For his career, the 25-year-old has one goal and four assists in 65 NHL regular-season games. He will likely start this coming season in the minors.
More News
-
Rangers' Benoit-Olivier Groulx: Returns to minors•
-
Rangers' Benoit-Olivier Groulx: Brought up from Hartford•
-
Rangers' Benoit-Olivier Groulx: Hits waivers Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Benoit-Olivier Groulx: Signs one-year pact•
-
Benoit-Olivier Groulx: Not qualified by Ducks•
-
Ducks' Benoit-Olivier Groulx: Playing time still unsteady•