Maple Leafs' Benoit-Olivier Groulx: Waived Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Groulx was put on waivers by the Maple Leafs on Saturday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.
Groulx had 15 goals, 37 points and 42 PIM in 47 regular-season outings with AHL Hartford in 2024-25. The 25-year-old is likely to clear waivers and start the upcoming campaign in the minors.
