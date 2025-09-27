default-cbs-image
Groulx was put on waivers by the Maple Leafs on Saturday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Groulx had 15 goals, 37 points and 42 PIM in 47 regular-season outings with AHL Hartford in 2024-25. The 25-year-old is likely to clear waivers and start the upcoming campaign in the minors.

