Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Nets goal in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMann scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Predators.
McMann has found the scoresheet in three of Toronto's first four games, earning two goals and an assist. He's added 10 shots on net, 14 hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. McMann often begins games on the third line but occasionally sees shifts higher in the lineup. While a full-time top-six role would be ideal, the 29-year-old is making the most of the minutes he's getting now, making him an intriguing option for fantasy.
