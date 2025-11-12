Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Nets power-play marker
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMann scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two PIM, logged three hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Bruins.
McMann has four points over his last five games, though his goal Tuesday was his first power-play point of the campaign. The 29-year-old forward is up to four goals, seven points, 25 shots on net, 46 hits, 15 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 17 appearances. A second-line role seems to be suiting him well, which makes McMann an interesting depth forward for fantasy managers.
