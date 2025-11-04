McMann scored the game-winning goal and added four hits in Monday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

Pittsburgh led 3-0 after two periods, but McMann had the fourth and final goal in a span of 10:12 for the Maple Leafs that flipped the game around in the third. The tally ended an eight-game skid for McMann, who still had 10 shots and 23 hits in that span. The 29-year-old may be a little streaky at times, but he's getting steady middle-six minutes. His recent slump has cost him a power-play role for now, but he could get it back if he warms up. For the season, McMann has four points, 21 shots, 41 hits and a plus-1 rating over 13 appearances.