Rifai (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's home clash against the Rangers, per Luke Fox of Sportsnet.

After Rifai left Thursday's morning skate, head coach Jim Hiller stated that the 28-year-old blueliner is "dealing with something" and is going to be a game-time decision Thursday. Overall, Rifai has compiled a goal, two PIM, two shots on net and seven blocked shots across two appearances. If he can't go Thursday, Nick Blankenburg is expected to take Rifai's spot on the third pairing alongside Oliver Ekman-Larsson.