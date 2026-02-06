Maple Leafs' Marshall Rifai: Assigned to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rifai was loaned to AHL Toronto on Friday.
Rifai has played only one game in the NHL this season, picking up one shot on net in 9:40 of ice time Jan. 31 in Vancouver. Rifai had four assists in 12 AHL games before his recall.
