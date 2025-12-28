Maple Leafs' Marshall Rifai: Lands on waivers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rifai (wrist) was placed on waivers Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Rifai suffered a wrist injury during the preseason that required surgery in late September. Assuming he clears waivers, he will report to AHL Toronto.
