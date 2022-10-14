Bunting played 15:11 and delivered two hits Thursday in a 3-2 win over Washington.

Lesson learned, or so it seems. Bunting's ice time was up substantially Thursday night from Wednesday's 12:58 when Leafs' coach Sheldon Keefe benched Bunting in the second period. He had thrown a blind bank pass that was intercepted and turned into a goal, and also ended up in the box. Bunting is a strong fantasy performer but needs to focus and keep things simple in order to deliver for you.