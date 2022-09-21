Engvall will be re-evaluated on Oct. 3 to see if he can return from his ankle/foot problem, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports Wednesday.

If Engvall is cleared to return Oct. 3, he would potentially have three preseason contests to get back up to speed before Opening Night versus the Habs. With the winger sidelined, Zach Aston-Reese may have a better shot at securing a permanent deal after coming into camp on a PTO. Still, based on his timeline, Engvall shouldn't be expected to miss a significant chunk of the regular season and should be capable of putting up another 35-point campaign.