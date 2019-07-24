Maple Leafs' Pontus Aberg: Lands one-year contract
Aberg (undisclosed) penned a one-year, $700,000 deal with Toronto on Wednesday.
Aberg was a flop for Minnesota last season, as he managed just six points in 22 outings and missed the final five games of the year due to injury. As such, it didn't come as a shock to see the Wild opt to let the winger hit free agency, rather than issue him a qualifying offer. Toronto will be the fifth organization the 25-year-old finds himself playing for since breaking into the league during the 2016-17 campaign. If Aberg can't find his grove will the Leafs, it may be his last opportunity to cement himself as an NHL player.
