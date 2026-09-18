Bobrovsky is expected to start at home against Montreal for Saturday's preseason game, per Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun.

Bobrovsky might not play in the full game. The Maple Leafs are also playing in a split-squad format with the Canadiens on Saturday, so part of each team's training camp roster will be playing in Toronto while another group from each team will be playing simultaneously in Montreal. Bobrovsky is getting ready for his first campaign with the Maple Leafs after inking a three-year, $21 million contract over the summer. He's expected to enter the season as Toronto's clear No. 1, and Anthony Stolarz is set to serve as the understudy.