Hopkins scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Guelph's 4-3 win over Sault Ste. Marie on Friday.

Hopkins set a strong pace early in the season, though he had been held to four points over his previous five games. He got back to explosive offense in Friday's contest. With his second three-point effort of the year, he has nine goals, nine assists and a plus-7 rating over 12 appearances. The Toronto prospect hasn't had a point-per-game campaign in his junior career, but he looks to have taken a big step forward this year.